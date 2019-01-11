HOLLAND, Ohio — If you do not have the option to get your teeth cleaned due to cost barriers, you may finally have an option.

A new dental facility opened its doors on Oct. 26 and accepts patients who do not have medical or dental insurance.

The Halim Clinic in Holland caters to many kinds of patients, including college students, those without jobs, and families who do not qualify for state-funded aid.

The clinic open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins are not accepted. If you or someone you know is in need of a service like this you can call the clinic to schedule an appointment at 567-318-4609.

Beyond just dental cleanings, the clinic offers services such as cavity fillings, teeth extraction, denture adjustments and even route canals.

The Halim Clinic is a non-profit effort that started in 2017 so that physicians can serve underserved populations free of charge. The clinic's goal is to deliver high quality, compassionate care for those in need.

This clinic is led by Dr. Adman Ahmed, who owns Dental Innovations in Perrysburg and Grand Rapids, along with other local dentists.

Ahmed said it's a simple act of care taking for patients and giving back to the community that encourages him to continue his career in dentistry.

There currently are six other dentists that have volunteered to help at this clinic, along with several medical and pre-dental students.

Community members are welcomed to donate to this clinic.

