Verify: Could your next package be delivered in an unmarked car?

Are delivery drivers using their personal cars? Lets's Verify.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — With the holiday season in full effect, you can expect to see lots of delivery drivers going door to door. But it might come to your surprise when they show up in an unmarked car.

The Question

Could you see your delivery drivers using their personal vehicles to deliver packages to your home this year?

The Answer

Yes.

The Sources

Our sources include a spokesperson for Amazon and statements from UPS and FedEx.

The Process

Let’s start with Amazon. Amazon uses a variety of ways to deliver packages - one of which is through Amazon Flex Delivery Partners.

A representative of the company tells us Flex delivery partners determine their own schedule based on their individual availability. They pick up customer packages from a local delivery station and deliver them directly to customers in their personal cars. They are, however, instructed to wear Amazon-branded vests and use window clings to be easily recognized.

When our Verify researchers reached out to UPS - a spokesperson provided the following statement:

“In some areas, UPS’s seasonal drivers use their personal vehicles, which are confirmed to be appropriate for their routes. These seasonal drivers are specially trained and wear a UPS-branded vest.”

Social media users also report that some of their FedEx packages have been delivered in rental trucks.

In a statement, a FedEx spokesperson told us: