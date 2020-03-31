TOLEDO, Ohio — As coronavirus cases continue to climb in Detroit, there are concerns they could spill over into northwest Ohio.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings Michigan's total of COVID-19 cases to 7,615 and 259 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz asked Governor Mike DeWine Monday if closing the Ohio border was a possibility, and the mayor said it wasn't even on the governor's radar.

The mayor said that he'd be surprised if there was any order to close the Ohio border or to enforce it, but the concern is worth paying attention to and building contingencies for.

"If something like this were to happen or if the governor were to decide that the situation in Detroit is so perilous that he has to protect Ohioans in some way, then there would of course be exceptions for people who work emergency jobs, etc.," he said.

The mayor said that a state non-essential travel order or state patrol pulling people over for out-of-state license plates are two extremes, but a snap shot regardless of what might be to come if the situation worsens.

"If it gets this far, which I'm not sure that it will, it could take the form of law enforcement taking a look at Michigan license plates and wondering if they really need to be here or not and maybe doing some spot checks. I think that's probably as aggressive as what might happen, but it's just conceptual for now," he said.

The mayor added that the community should be mindful that the state may need Detroit's hospitals after they need ours. Ohio's spike is expected in mid- to-late May.

"It may very well be that patients from Michigan are going to accepted into Ohio hospitals during their spike but during our spike which is going to come in about a month or so after Michigan, Ohio is going to need to use Michigan hospitals to make sure that we're not dying at a rate we shouldn't."

The mayor said that the state is discussing working with communities to construct or convert spaces into emergency makeshift medical centers. There's no details on where those centers would be located as of yet.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Shortness of breath.

