Tips to help spring-clean your home

Experts say a "top to bottom" de-cluttering is key to a healthy home.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Even though the weather doesn’t quite feel like it yet, spring is here! Take advantage of the season by giving your home a good, deep cleaning.

If you are planning to spring clean your home this year, you're likely to remove months or even years of set-in dirt, grime and clutter.

"There's a little rule – if you hold it for five seconds and you can't think of a purpose for needing it, you gotta pitch it," explained Carissa Rybarczyk, owner of Carissa's Green Cleaning.

Clutter can be anything from outgrown clothes, broken toys, outdated papers or even expired foods. Whatever kind of mess you may or may not have in your home, eliminating dirt and cluttered items before starting your spring cleaning will make cleaning every room much easier.

Here are a few tips to help you clean your home:

De-clutter – it's OK to get rid of things you barely use or things that no longer work. Always work from top to bottom, it’s important to start from the ceiling down. This will force the debris downward and will keep you from having to re-dust or re-clean your space. Walls and windows need love too! People almost always clean their floors, but they typically forget about the walls and windows within their space. Don’t be afraid of the kitchen and bathroom. These places are two of the most used areas of your home.

For more helpful cleaning tips or if you need assistance cleaning your home, click here.