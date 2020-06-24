He will be tag-teaming with renowned hip-hop scholar Doctor Melva K. Williams on a course called the 'Business of Trap Music.'

ATLANTA — From rapper to professor - Atlanta's very own T.I. is taking his trap music to the classroom.

The rapper is partnering with Clark Atlanta University to teach undergraduate students this fall.

He will be tag-teaming with renowned hip-hop scholar Doctor Melva K. Williams on a course called the "Business of Trap Music."

T.I said he is excited to be doing this in his hometown and applauded the school's innovative approach.

"HBCUs have a vital role in our community and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions,” T.I. said in a statement sent to 11Alive. “Our national HBCUs continue to underscore the fact that we have always had to do more with less. I am excited to be partnering with Clark Atlanta University in my hometown – Atlanta.”

“I applaud their innovative approach to ensuring their students are educated beyond the traditional textbook curriculum. I am honored to lend my voice and unique experiences to the betterment of today's young people and to do my part to lift the legacy of historical black colleges and universities across the nation," T.I. continued.

According to the university, trap music is a sub-genre of hip-hop music and is a cultural phenomenon that involves a variety of art forms.

The genre has been embraced worldwide, has been infused with other types of music and has become a part of everyday living.

The genre has also been cemented into Atlanta history as T.I.’s “Trap Music Museum” has become a popular destination for tourists and fans alike.