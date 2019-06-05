KREMMLING, Colo. — A ranch near Kremmling, Colorado, has hit the market for $23.5 million.

Built in 2007 by Starz founder and cable pioneer John Sie and his wife Anna, Aspen Grove Ranch has 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and five half-bathrooms.

> Click/tap here for photos of the ranch

The main lodge, designed by Architect Jon Gunson of Custom Mountain Architects, sits in the center with a master suite and guest house on each side. Beyond the home's multiple living spaces, features include a kid-friendly stage and dressing room, a bowling alley, billiards room and multiple bars.

The 24,000-square-foot lodge sits on 350 private acres within the 18,000-acre shared ranch community of Grand River Ranch.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal | https://bit.ly/2JkoaUf

Aspen Grove Ranch

Liv Sotheby's International Realty

