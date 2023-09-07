The love of pinball brings enthusiasts together every week

The Toledo Pinball Company hosts tournaments for people who love the feel of the flipper hurtling that carbon-steel ball into the playfield.

TOLEDO, Ohio — From the rush you feel from a perfectly struck ball to the frustration when you just miss, playing a game of pinball takes you through the full gamut of emotions. It's something a whole lot of people can't get enough of.

There are over 100,000 competitive pinball players in the world and some live right here in Toledo.

Two of them loved the game so much they started a company to put on tournaments for other pinball enthusiasts around town.

"We started doing this because we fell in love with competing in pinball and wanted to bring it to the Toledo area," said Logan Vaughn, the co-owner of the Toledo Pinball Company.

The company puts on pinball tournaments every Sunday at different locations around town, including Wild Side Brewing Company downtown, Mis Cue - South, and the basement of The Distillery on Heatherdowns in south Toledo, affectionately known as Toledo's Geekeasy.

Anyone can participate in the tournaments, most of which are sanctioned by the International Flipper Pinball Association.

"There are state finals, country finals, and international finals every year for competitive pinball players," said David Bushea, the other co-owner of Toledo Pinball Company.

Bushea said pinball is just like any other sport, requiring practice and concentration.

"It takes a lot of skill, a lot of knowledge," said Bushea.

Vaughn agrees.

"It's a great mixture between the physical aspect of how the ball rolls around as well as a video game. It kinda gives you that same feel," said Vaughn.

