Tall grass can be reported to Engage Toledo

Engage Toledo responds 24/7 to reports of high grass on private property and public rights-of-way and in city-owned parks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tall grass can be an eyesore, especially in the summer as it begins to grow again. A lawn left neglected for a few weeks can quickly become out of control.

The city of Toledo has 62 contractors mowing throughout the day on properties that the city of Toledo already knows of like abandoned or vacant homes.

But Engage Toledo, a 24/7 customer service provider for all city service requests and issues, can help handle tall grass the city may not be aware of. They respond to reports of tall grass on private property and public rights-of-way and in city-owned parks. This includes occupied and vacant residences and long stretches of grass along the road like boulevards, medians and traffic islands.

High grass can be reported on Engage Toledo's website. A step-by-step reporting process and a map of mowed properties is also included.

Engage Toledo also has an app on iOS and Android to report issues.

"The application works best when you are at the location of the problem you'd like to report, and includes an option to upload a photo to help staff quickly find the issue. The more details you provide, the more easily we can work to resolve the concern," according to the website.