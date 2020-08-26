LeBron James' UNKNWN partners with Akron native John Dean for benefit t-shirt

All proceeds from the collaboration will benefit the LeBron James Family Foundation.

AKRON, Ohio — "Just a kid from Akron."

It's a phrase coined by Akron native and Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, showcasing his humility and honoring his roots. But for those coming up behind James, the phrase serves as motivation. It's proof that no matter your struggles, your wildest dreams are possible.

This Friday, a longtime dream of John Dean, Akron native and CEO of Renowned, a casual, street-wear line, will come true. Dean's brand has joined forces with James' apparel label, UNKNWN, to release a benefit t-shirt.

"It’s always been a goal of mine to be, you know, obviously within their system just because I have my aspirations of being a big brand. So it’s like, if I can get in a big store, you know, it’s just kind of legitimizing myself in a way," explains Dean.

The shirt entitled "Hands to the Sky" features blue shadow-like hands reaching for the phase "Embrace The Unknwn" on the front and "Move Towards Your Fears" on the back, both in bold white fonts on a black cotton tee.

“To put it simply, working with UNKNWN is a dream once manifested many years ago. To be able to continue to create pieces that amplify Black lives and Black voices has been and will always continue to be the core of who we are," the Renowned brand said in a press release. "For us, “Embrace The UNKNWN” - “Move Towards Your Fears” manifested seamlessly because we want to encourage our consumers to step out of their comfort zone and become more comfortable exploring those uncomfortable conversations."

In an exclusive pre-sale release, the shirt will be available for purchase online beginning Friday, August 28 at 12:01 a.m. And don't delay in securing your purchase, the shirt will be available for only 72-hours.

UNKNWN is partnering with @renownedla, a clothing label by designer John Dean from Akron, Ohio. The upcoming release will see all proceeds supporting the @ljfamfoundation. Stay tuned for more details later this week. pic.twitter.com/3bZxRsQtDb — UNKNWN (@UNKNWN) August 25, 2020

"Being a kid from Ohio, it’s specific. I want to give back specifically to that kid, just like me, who may have gone through certain situations that I’ve gone through," explained Dean. "Like I just want to make sure it’s someone like me, who is benefiting from a project like this.

3News' Digital Content Producer Kierra Cotton caught up with Dean ahead of the t-shirt's release. You can watch their full interview in the player above.