A celebration of one of America's most popular dog breeds took place Saturday.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Goldens in Golden was back Saturday for a celebration of one of America's most popular dog breeds.

Humans and their well-behaved golden retrievers were invited to gather at the Golden Visitors Center Saturday morning.

The golden retriever gathering progressed down Washington Avenue for a group photo near the "Welcome to Golden" arch. The annual event celebrates these popular pooches with fanfare, fluff, vendors, whipped cream for dogs, and photo ops.

Local pet vendors and nonprofit organizations, including the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies, Foothills Animal Shelter and Morris Animal Foundation, were also on hand.

"Golden Retrievers and Golden, Colorado really complements one another!" Megan Pinson of Visit Golden said before the event. "Goldens love our hiking trails and walking paths and enjoy socializing in our dog-friendly beer gardens and patios. After the Goldens in Golden event, we encourage people and their pups to enjoy a Golden day together, and of course, come back throughout the year to enjoy all Golden offers."

The event is held on the Saturday closest to National Golden Retriever Day, Feb. 3.

