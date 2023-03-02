GUIDE: St. Patrick's Day events happening across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — If you are looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, look no further.
Northeast Ohio has plenty of St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening, including parades and bar crawls.
3News has compiled a guide for all the different ways that you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
EDITOR'S NOTE: 3News will continue to update this story as more events are announced.
Akron
- Saturday, March 11
- Noon
- The parade will take place on Main St. between Cedar St. and Bowery St.
Akron Official St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl
- Friday, March 17
- 4 p.m.
- Get tickets HERE
Canton
1st Annual St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl
- Friday, March 17
- 12-11:55 p.m.
- Oakwood Square, Canton
Cleveland
- Friday, March 17
- 1:04 pm.
Rainbow Babies and Children's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl for a Cause
- Saturday, March 4
- 5-9 p.m.
- West 25th Street
- Buy tickets HERE
- Saturday, March 18
- 4 p.m.
- Race day registration and packet pickup starts at 2 p.m. right on West 6th Street
- Register HERE
Original St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl 2023 Bar Event
- March 11, March 17 and March 18
- 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dive Bar, IVY Nightclub, Barley House, Lost Social Club, Rumor Nightclub, Velvet Dog Nightclub, Park Social Nightclub and more TBA
- Buy tickets HERE
- Friday, March 17
- Collison Bend, 1250 Old River Road, Cleveland
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The 6th Annual Green Mile Shamrock Bar Crawl: Cleveland
- Saturday, March 11
- West Park Station, PJ McIntyre's, Smedley's Bar and Grille, Backstage Bar, Hatfield's Goode Grub, Throwbacks Pub
- 12-7 p.m.
- Buy tickets HERE
- Friday, March 17
- Forest City Brewery
- Bar opens at 10 a.m.
- Live music at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day Celebration
- Friday, March 17
- Hofbräuhaus Cleveland
- 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Free admission
St. Patrick's Day at Great lakes Brewing Co.
- Friday, March 17
- Great Lakes Brewing Company
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Live music, food and beer will be offered all day long
Fairview Park
- Saturday, March 4
- Fairview High School Track
- 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- The Gunselman's Tavern Leprechaun Chase 5K
is benefitting Empowering Epilepsy
Lakewood
Stepdads of Galway - St. Patrick's Day Hooley
- Friday, March 17
- 4 p.m.
- The Winchester
- Purchase tickets HERE
Louisville
Louisville St. Patrick's Day 5K
- Saturday, March 11
- Louisville High School
- 10 a.m.
- Register HERE
Medina
- Sunday, March 12
- 12-4 p.m.
- Medina Square
A St. Patrick's Day celebration for kiddos! This is an event held with multiple businesses in the square, so stay tuned for details!
Sheffield
St. Paddy's Day Celebration for kids
- Saturday, March 11
- French Creek Nature Center
- 1-2:30 p.m.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on March 17, 2022.