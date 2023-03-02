x
Life

GUIDE: St. Patrick's Day events happening across Northeast Ohio

3News has compiled a list of events and parades happening across Northeast Ohio for St. Patrick's Day.

CLEVELAND — If you are looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, look no further. 

Northeast Ohio has plenty of St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening, including parades and bar crawls. 

3News has compiled a guide for all the different ways that you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day. 

EDITOR'S NOTE: 3News will continue to update this story as more events are announced. 

Akron 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 

  • Saturday, March 11 
  • Noon
  • The parade will take place on Main St. between Cedar St. and Bowery St.

Akron Official St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl 

  • Friday, March 17 
  • 4 p.m. 
  • Get tickets HERE 

Canton

1st Annual St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl 

  • Friday, March 17 
  • 12-11:55 p.m. 
  • Oakwood Square, Canton

Cleveland 

St. Patrick's Day Parade: A Salute to Irish American Athletes

  • Friday, March 17 
  • 1:04 pm.  

Rainbow Babies and Children's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl for a Cause 

  • Saturday, March 4
  • 5-9 p.m. 
  • West 25th Street 
  • Buy tickets HERE

The Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Run

  • Saturday, March 18
  • 4 p.m. 
  • Race day registration and packet pickup starts at 2 p.m. right on West 6th Street
  • Register HERE  

Original St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl 2023 Bar Event

  • March 11, March 17 and March 18
  • 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. 
  • Dive Bar, IVY Nightclub, Barley House, Lost Social Club, Rumor Nightclub, Velvet Dog Nightclub, Park Social Nightclub and more TBA
  • Buy tickets HERE  

St. Patrick's Day Bagpipe Bash 

  • Friday, March 17 
  • Collison Bend, 1250 Old River Road, Cleveland
  • 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

The 6th Annual Green Mile Shamrock Bar Crawl: Cleveland

  • Saturday, March 11 
  • West Park Station, PJ McIntyre's, Smedley's Bar and Grille, Backstage Bar, Hatfield's Goode Grub, Throwbacks Pub 
  • 12-7 p.m. 
  • Buy tickets HERE

St. Patrick's Day at Forest City Brewery

  • Friday, March 17 
  • Forest City Brewery 
  • Bar opens at 10 a.m. 
  • Live music at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. 

St. Patrick's Day Celebration 

  • Friday, March 17 
  • Hofbräuhaus Cleveland
  • 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Free admission  

St. Patrick's Day at Great lakes Brewing Co. 

  • Friday, March 17 
  • Great Lakes Brewing Company 
  • 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Live music, food and beer will be offered all day long  

Fairview Park 

4th Annual Gunselman's Leprechaun Chase

  • Saturday, March 4 
  • Fairview High School Track 
  • 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
  • The Gunselman's Tavern Leprechaun Chase 5K
    is benefitting Empowering Epilepsy 

Lakewood

Stepdads of Galway - St. Patrick's Day Hooley 

  • Friday, March 17 
  • 4 p.m. 
  • The Winchester
  • Purchase tickets HERE  

Louisville

Louisville St. Patrick's Day 5K 

  • Saturday, March 11 
  • Louisville High School 
  • 10 a.m. 
  • Register HERE 

Medina 

Wee Ones St. Patrick's Day 

  • Sunday, March 12
  • 12-4 p.m. 
  • Medina Square  

A St. Patrick's Day celebration for kiddos! This is an event held with multiple businesses in the square, so stay tuned for details!

Sheffield

St. Paddy's Day Celebration for kids

  • Saturday, March 11 
  • French Creek Nature Center 
  • 1-2:30 p.m.

Join us at French Creek Nature Center on March 11 from 1-2:30 pm for a St. Paddy's Day Celebration! Make your own...

Posted by Lorain County Metro Parks on Sunday, February 26, 2023

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on March 17, 2022. 

