GUIDE: St. Patrick's Day events happening across Northeast Ohio

3News has compiled a list of events and parades happening across Northeast Ohio for St. Patrick's Day.

CLEVELAND — If you are looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, look no further.

Northeast Ohio has plenty of St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening, including parades and bar crawls.

3News has compiled a guide for all the different ways that you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Akron

Saturday, March 11

Noon

The parade will take place on Main St. between Cedar St. and Bowery St.

Akron Official St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Friday, March 17

4 p.m.

Canton

1st Annual St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Friday, March 17

12-11:55 p.m.

Oakwood Square, Canton

Cleveland

Friday, March 17

1:04 pm.

Rainbow Babies and Children's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl for a Cause

Saturday, March 4

5-9 p.m.

West 25th Street

Saturday, March 18

4 p.m.

Race day registration and packet pickup starts at 2 p.m. right on West 6th Street

Original St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl 2023 Bar Event

March 11, March 17 and March 18

1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dive Bar, IVY Nightclub, Barley House, Lost Social Club, Rumor Nightclub, Velvet Dog Nightclub, Park Social Nightclub and more TBA

Friday, March 17

Collison Bend, 1250 Old River Road, Cleveland

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The 6th Annual Green Mile Shamrock Bar Crawl: Cleveland

Saturday, March 11

West Park Station, PJ McIntyre's, Smedley's Bar and Grille, Backstage Bar, Hatfield's Goode Grub, Throwbacks Pub

12-7 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Forest City Brewery

Bar opens at 10 a.m.

Live music at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Friday, March 17

Hofbräuhaus Cleveland

9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Free admission

St. Patrick's Day at Great lakes Brewing Co.

Friday, March 17

Great Lakes Brewing Company

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Live music, food and beer will be offered all day long

Fairview Park

Saturday, March 4

Fairview High School Track

7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Gunselman's Tavern Leprechaun Chase 5K

is benefitting Empowering Epilepsy

Lakewood

Stepdads of Galway - St. Patrick's Day Hooley

Friday, March 17

4 p.m.

The Winchester

Louisville

Louisville St. Patrick's Day 5K

Saturday, March 11

Louisville High School

10 a.m.

Medina

Sunday, March 12

12-4 p.m.

Medina Square

A St. Patrick's Day celebration for kiddos! This is an event held with multiple businesses in the square, so stay tuned for details!

Sheffield

St. Paddy's Day Celebration for kids

Saturday, March 11

French Creek Nature Center

1-2:30 p.m.

Join us at French Creek Nature Center on March 11 from 1-2:30 pm for a St. Paddy's Day Celebration! Make your own... Posted by Lorain County Metro Parks on Sunday, February 26, 2023