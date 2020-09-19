Social media reflects on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg most powerful, influential quotes

Following her untimely death, social media users share their favorite RBG quotes.

The untimely death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sent shockwaves through the nation. According to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ginsburg died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Appointed to the nation’s highest court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton, Ginsburg was the oldest sitting member on the court. Despite a lengthy career on the court, she had never missed arguments until January 2019.

During her time as a justice and throughout her long law career, Ginsburg overcame adversity because of her gender, fought for women’s rights and eventually became the leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing.

While the impact of her legacy is and will continue to be immeasurable, Justice Ginsburg had a way of moving people with her words.

In her honor, people took to social media following her death to share their favorite #RBG quotes. Check out some of the quotes that we compiled from social media below:

One of the my favourite quotes of #RBG pic.twitter.com/Lk4oLUinVm — Rebecca Bligh (@rebeccaleebligh) September 19, 2020

“My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent” -Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Rest in peace #RBG — Joanna Diaz Soffer (@DiazSoffer) September 19, 2020

I am heartbroken. May her memory be a revolution. And I leave you with this quote #RBG pic.twitter.com/FxXz5YNtE2 — Mary B. (@khaleesiMJB) September 19, 2020

One of my favourite quotes. Rest in power sister #RBG pic.twitter.com/moenT838Lj — Denise Christie (@densherryboe) September 19, 2020

What's your favorite #RBG quote?

Ginsburg leaves behind her daughter Jane and her son James. Her husband Martin died from cancer in June 2010, four days after their 56th wedding anniversary. She's also survived by several grandchildren.