Summer is just around the corner: Here's what you need to know about preventing skin cancer

TOLEDO, Ohio — With summer nearly here, now is the time to make sure you're keeping your skin as safe as possible, especially if you noticed a new mole or discoloration.

With over 5 million cases diagnosed in the United States each year, skin cancer is America's most common cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

With warmer weather comes plenty of outdoor activities, and with outdoor activities, people are getting significantly more sun exposure. Too much ultraviolet radiation from the sun and indoor tanning booths can increase your risk of getting skin cancer.

Fortunately, skin cancer is also one of the most preventable cancers. Dermatologists at Dermatology Associates explain what you should look for as early signs of skin cancer and offer a few tips on how to prevent it.

Look for moles, on your body that have asymmetry

Check your skin for all the spots (moles, freckles, and age spots) on your body. If you notice any new or changing spots, contact a health care provider NOTE: Borders on melanoma, a type of skin cancer, tend to be uneven

Seek shade when possible.

Wear appropriate clothing (sunglasses, hat, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and skirts) when possible.

Avoid tanning beds.

Know your family history of skin cancer.

Use sunscreen (SPF of 30 or higher) even during the colder months and no mater what type of skin complexion you have.