Iconic Toys 'R' Us returns with grand opening event this weekend

Toys 'R' Us is opening back up inside of select Macy's stores, including two in the Grand Rapids area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "I don't want to grow up, because if I did, I couldn't be a Toys 'R' Us kid," is a tune that most kids nowadays have never heard—until now.

The iconic toy store has partnered with Macy's and will be opening up a Toys 'R' Us toy section in select stores across the country.

The new Toys 'R' Us toy sections will be hosting a nine-day grand opening event starting on Saturday, Oct. 15.

In the Grand Rapids area, the Macy's in the Woodland Mall and RiverTown Crossings will be participating in the event.

The grand opening event includes nine themed days with all sorts of activities, giveaways and more:

Barbie Day - Saturday, Oct. 15

Enjoy Barbie-themed activities and participate in a giveaway.

Fisher-Price Day - Sunday, Oct. 16

Help build and decorate a Little People House and receive a figure to take home.

Geoffrey's Birthday - Monday, Oct. 17

Create a Geoffrey picture frame and participate in giveaways from Disney and LEGO.

National Geographic STEM Day - Tuesday, Oct. 18

Receive a Mini Fools Gold Dig Kit to excavate a gem to take home.

Rainbow Loom Day - Wednesday, Oct. 19

Create a Rainbow Loom bracelet to trade or take home.

Play-Doh Day - Thursday, Oct. 20

Play with Play-Doh playsets and participate in a giveaway.

Pokémon Day - Friday, Oct. 21

Receive a Pokémon Trade & Play activity pack to trade and play in-store.

LEGO Day - Saturday, Oct. 22

Build with LEGO playsets and participate in a giveaway.

L.O.L. Surprise! Day - Sunday, Oct. 23

Color L.O.L. Surprise! activity pages and participate in a giveaway.

No purchase to participate and all activities and giveaways are while supplies last.

The new Toys 'R' Us locations are opening in over 100 Macy's locations, with dozens more on the way. Michigan will be home to 14 Toys 'R' Us locations at Macy's stores across the state, including two in West Michigan.

Michigan Toys 'R' Us Locations

Meridian

The Crossroads

Grand Traverse

Rivertown Crossings

Woodland

Briarwood

Genesee Valley Center

Southland

Twelve Oaks

Somerset Collection

Fairlane Town Center

Oakland

Lakeside

Fashion Square

Learn more about the Toys 'R' Us grand opening event here.

