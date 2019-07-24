One of the state's biggest shopping weekends returns in August.

Ohio's tax-free weekend will take place Aug. 2-4, meaning it's an ideal time to stock up on back-to-school supplies.

The sales tax holiday begins at noon Aug. 2 and runs until midnight Aug. 4. During that time, state sales and use tax of 5.75% is waived on certain products.

Here's what's included:

Clothing priced $75 per item or less: Includes shirts, blouses, sweaters, shoes, rainwear, mittens, lab coats, diapers and even wedding apparel. See a full list.

School supplies priced $20 per item or less: Includes binders, book bags, calculators, notebooks, pens and more. See a full list.

School instructional materials priced $20 per item or less: Includes reference books, reference maps and globes, textbooks and workbooks.

Online shopping orders are also valid for tax-free weekend. Orders must be placed and paid during the active timeframe.

