Meijer announces free home delivery from all stores for a limited time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For most of the month of January, Meijer customers can get their groceries delivered for free.

Meijer announced on Monday that they are going to be offering free home delivery through Jan. 29, 2022. The free delivery is for orders of $35 or more. Meijer is also offering free pickup for orders of $35 or more.

"Home Delivery is just one of the many ways customers can shop its stores and the retailer wants to ensure any customer who wants to experience it has the opportunity during these ongoing challenging times," Meijer said in the announcement.

Orders for delivery or pickup can be made online or using the Meijer app. Shoppers are also able to track their purchases, digitally clip coupons and use Meijer's rewards program, mPerks, when shopping virtually.

The free delivery is available for all Meijer customers at all store locations.

