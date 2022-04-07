Meeting a seller after buying something online? Here's how to do it safely

Online services and police departments offer safe places for buyer and seller to meet

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you’re trying to sell, buy or swap items through an online marketplace your local police department has a safe spot for you.

Police departments are aware of how dangerous it can be to make an in-person exchange with the person who sold you something online.

In response to this, departments nationwide have created areas for people to complete transactions away from their homes.

Even so, there are a few things to keep in mind during online transactions.

You can swap items in the lobby of police stations or in the designated exchange area.

Also, consider using parking lots that are well lit and busy so you’re not alone if anything were to happen.

Some online marketplaces have meet-up spots. Which should be brightly lit and have video cameras.

But you can also hop on Safe Trade Spots; a website where you can enter your address and the site will locate a safe spot to meet with a seller.

Oregon police division is considered a safe zone for people to meet and exchange.

