Last-minute shoppers hurry to buy local before winter storm hits

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Christmas is only a few days away and some might be waiting until the last minute to buy gifts. But this year, Mother Nature's plans could throw a wrinkle into last-minute shopping trips.

Regardless, some last-minute shoppers in Grand Rapids, Ohio, said shopping locally is smart and easy. It guarantees a one-of-a-kind gift.

Grand Rapids business owner and yoga instructor Nailya Webber stopped into The Shoppes at Carson Block to pick up a few small gifts for friends. She said she always opts for local goods.

"I love supporting local. I'm a businesswoman myself, I'm a photographer," Webber said. "It's important for me to support businesses like this cute little store."

Down the street at Angelwood Gallery, Elliot Rowland, along with his mother, grandmother and brother, are doing the same as Webber: shopping for local gifts.

"You can go anywhere and you can buy anything from Walmart. You can go online," Rowland said. "But small businesses, you have to shop in-person, see like all the cool homemade stuff they make."

At the end of the downtown strip sits Carson's Christmas Corner. Sales Associate Debbie Elder agreed that shopping local is best for those last-minute thoughtful gifts.

"I love the old world Christmas ornaments, the handblown glass ... the Santa books, and snowman books and things like that," Elder said. "We have a lot of ornaments that have names on them."

Around town, owners noticed a bit of an uptick in sales on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, compared to the same time last year. They think the coming storm is forcing last-minute shoppers to shop a little sooner. Both Webber and Rowland said they aren't taking any chances on shopping too late, given the weather.

Rowland said he still needed gifts for his father, mother, brother and grandmother. It's why they all decided to go out shopping together. His advice to other last-minute shoppers is simple: don't wait.