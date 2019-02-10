SYLVANIA, Ohio — While it definitely does not feel like fall right now, colder temperatures will be upon us before we realize.

Cue the flannels, boots, scarves, and all the layers!

If you're looking for ways to build your fall wardrobe on a budget, a few stores are rolling out deals.

Clothes Mentor hosts its fall reveal this weekend. You'll find name brand boots, handbags, jackets, and more at a fraction of the full price.

A few examples include a brand new $595 pink Coach purse selling for $130, brand new Fossil boots for $45, and boutique jackets with tags still attached at $14 to $35.

Not everything at Clothes Mentor is brand new. The store takes gently used or new items and resells them for a fraction of the original price.

Clothes Mentor assistance manger Carol Matrisciano says it's a great way to cut down on clothing waste in landfills while saving money at the same time.

Another great way to stretch your dollar while building your wardrobe: consider trends vs. staple pieces.

Invest in a piece with timeless appeal so you can wear it no matter how the current fashion trends. Spend less money on trends that will go out of style by next fall.

You can shop additional styles on the Clothes Mentor website.