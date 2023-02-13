Valentine's Day: Plan the perfect day on a budget

Americans plan to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Valentine’s Day is this week and the National Retail Federation says Americans plan to spend $25.9 billion dollars on Valentine’s Day this year.

Valentine’s Day is the third priciest holiday for Americans but with a little imagination, it doesn’t have to be.

According to American Floral Endowment, the damper that the pandemic put on finances means this year’s spending might not be as spectacular as hoped for by some retailers.

Meijer stores have a selection for customers who are looking to surprise there significant other without breaking the bank.

For those looking to beat the crowds and stay on budget, Meijer has a wide array of delicious, ready-made meals that are sure to rival your favorite neighborhood joint.

From sweet treats, flowers and homemade meals Meijer has a whole selection of ideas to choose from like ravioli options from the Frederik’s by Meijer line.

In addition to the classics, Meijer also has some really neat Valentine’s Day themed plants to choose from.