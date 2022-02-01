Keeping your pets safe in frigid temps

Your furry friends need help too during this winter storm!

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the community is preparing for one of the biggest snowstorms this year, make sure to remember that your furry friends need to stay safe and stay indoors.

Just like us, dogs and cats can get frostbite. Pets should be kept inside during cold weather.

Any dog or cat who is exposed to very cold temperatures for more than brief periods of time can develop frostbite.

If pets begin to shiver, or their ears, tail, and feet show signs of redness (early stages of frostbite) or paleness (advanced cases of frostbite), bring them inside immediately.

Additionally, just like when it is hot outside, never leave your pet alone in a car during cold weather. In the winter, a car holds in the cold like a refrigerator and your pet could potentially freeze to death.

Much like humans, damp and cold weather can aggravate dogs' and cats' arthritis symptoms. If your pet is having trouble getting up or laying down, walking the stairs, or has started to cry when being picked up, a visit to the veterinarian is in order.

In our community, many have furry babies who live outside. If you can’t bring animals indoors, make sure they have proper shelter to weather the cold and freshwater. There could be legal consequences on both the state and local levels if you don’t.