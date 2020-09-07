Recalled cat food can cause diarrhea, vomiting

J.M. Smucker Company has recalled a limited number of cans of Natural Balance cat food because it can make pets ill.

J.M. Smucker Company has recalled one lot of Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula canned cat food. The recalled product has elevated levels of choline chloride, which can make cats ill.

According to the recall alert, ingesting the cat food can cause nausea with excessive salivation, constricted pupils and poor vision, diarrhea or vomiting to more severe symptoms including difficulty walking, muscle shaking, tremors, irregular heartbeat, difficulty breathing, possible cardiac or respiratory failure and, in extreme situations, death.

If pet owners have any product matching the following description, they should stop feeding it to their cats immediately and dispose of it. This information can be found on the bottom of each can.

Product Name: Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula canned cat food (5.5 oz can)

Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula canned cat food (5.5 oz can) Retail UPC Code: 2363353227

2363353227 Lot Code: 9217803

9217803 Best If Used By Date: 08 04 2021

No other Natural Balance products are impacted by the recall.

