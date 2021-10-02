Catch cute canines at play and help them find forever homes during PuppyCamToledo

The Toledo Humane Society has again partnered with Karnik on Black to bring PuppyCamToledo to showcase adoptable puppies in an adorable way.

MONCLOVA, Ohio — Editor's note: The above report aired Feb. 9, 2021.

PuppyCamToledo started during the pandemic to bring a little stress relief in its purest form - puppies at play.

The Toledo Humane Society once again joins Karnik on Black, located in Monclova, to host adoptable pups as the stars of the live show. Four cameras will follow the action as the puppies explore Karnik on Black's Puppy Lounge or Outdoor Play Yard.

The February edition of PuppyCamToledo begins Feb. 12 and the countdown clock is already ticking until the cute little celebrities make their debut on a tail-wagging TGIF.

Between 10 a.m. and noon, settle down in front of your screen of choice to catch the live stream.

Just like previous events, you can pick how you choose to join the fun! The virtual stream will be hosted at PuppyCamToledo.com for those who are stuck at work (we won't tattle) or would prefer to stay home.

Alternatively, you can stop by in person to Karnik on Black to view the puppies! If you fall in love with one (or two) you can even place a pre-adoption hold on the spot, to offer a forever home to a cute pup.

Karnik on Black is a pet care facility offering a wide variety of options for those who already own animals.

Their in-person viewing will be held at their location at 5411 Black Rd, Waterville, OH 43566.

The Toledo Humane Society offers temporary shelter, care and adoption services for all kinds of animals, from dogs to cats and even... pigs!

The non-profit also works to encourage humane treatment of animals and prevent animal cruelty. You can visit the animals currently up for adoption at 827 Illinois Ave, Maumee, OH 43537 or view them online here.

Right now you can find a new best friend from a wide selection of cats, dogs, guinea pigs, hamsters and even gerbils -- if the pup stars don't steal your heart first.

You can catch the countdown to the entertainment and watch live at 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 12 at PuppyCamToledo.com.