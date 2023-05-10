Want to see your pet on a billboard for free? Here's how

Fido and Felix were meant for the big screen. Here's how you can make sure everyone can get a good look at their precious faces.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Your pet is definitely the cutest, right? When he does that thing with his tail and gives you those big eyes, it's just so funny, right? And everyone in the entire world absolutely needs to see all 300 photos you took that one time he got snow on his adorable little nose?

Everyone does want to see those photos, and now you can make it happen.

May is National Pet Month and outdoor advertising company Lamar Advertising and Shoutable, which specializes in "shout out" ads, are partnering to help you get your precious pooch, kitten, gerbil, Freshwater African Butterflyfish or wolf spider on a billboard for everyone in your community to see and adore.

The best part? It's entirely free. Here's how to do it:

Go to Shoutable's pet month webpage. Clicking here will take you directly to the page. (This will open a new tab.)

Scroll down and click on "Get Started". This will open a map of the contiguous United States with pink dots across the country.

Click on the pink dot of your choice, each of which represents a billboard and select the location.

You will be shown four styles of billboards. Select your favorite and click "next".

Type in your pet's name.

Click "select photo" and choose a great picture of your pet. You also have the option to crop the photo.

Click "next" to see a preview of your billboard.

On the calendar, choose the three dates you'd like your pet's photo to appear.

Click "Checkout" to confirm your selection. Again, this process is free and does not cost anything.

Shoutable is accepting pet photos until May 31. Make sure everyone you know (and don't know) gets to see how cute your pet is.