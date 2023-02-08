Ohio's first cat lounge and wine bar: Whiskers and Wine in Akron

You can visit the unique spot on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron.

AKRON, Ohio — Mocktails and meows anyone? That's what you can find at Whiskers and Wine on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron.

A first of its kind in Ohio, Whiskers and Wine is a cat lounge and wine bar.

Owner Nicole Farrell is smitten with kittens and cats of all ages. She's worked in animal welfare -- in some capacity -- for much of her adult life. It's her passion.

"I started working at an animal shelter and immediately started to learn the little idiosyncrasies of animal welfare and found just about how really underserved cats are," she told us.

She has even started her own rescue organization called "Just Cats."

All are spayed, neutered and up to date on veterinary care. And, it's here that they hopefully find their forever families.

"Through my travels and through education that I've done in animal welfare, I've been to quite a few cat cafes that partner with cat rescues, and I was like, 'This is a really cool idea. I wonder if I could accomplish that?' And that has snowballed into where we're sitting into today," Farrell told us.

Food, drink and retail items are on one side. Adoptable cats on the other. The liquor license is still a few weeks away, so for now, it's mocktails. But the harder stuff will soon follow.

So far the response has been very positive.

"This neighborhood has been so welcoming. I get people coming in all the time from the other shops who are just like, 'I'm so happy that you're here. We're just so excited for you,'" Farrell said.

So, if you're looking for a place to kick back, relax and unwind, the cat's out of the bag on Akron's newest place to try.

