Northeast Ohio animal rescues seeking help after over 20 cats were dumped at a park in Cleveland

"This was just shocking and appalling. There were so many, they were stacked on top of one another and one was actively giving birth."

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Three animal rescues in Northeast Ohio are working together to care for over 20 cats after they were dumped in a dog cloth carrier at a Cleveland park.

Forever Friends Foundation, Lauren's City Cats in the Flats and Just Cats are all fostering the cats, including one cat who was actively giving birth when they were found.

"This was just shocking and appalling. There were so many, they were stacked on top of one another and one was actively giving birth," said the Forever Friends Foundation in a Facebook post.

After being found, the animals were taken to Able Animal Hospital, where they received fluids and medicines.

The Forever Friend's Foundation is currently caring for 12 of the cats, while Lauren City Cats in the Flats took on the cat that is actively giving birth. Additionally, Just Cats Rescue took in nine cats, some of whom are pregnant.

UPDATE TO THE 23 CATS AND KITTENS LEFT IN A DOG CLOTH CARRIER TODAY. This was just shocking and appalling. There were... Posted by Forever Friends Foundation on Friday, June 30, 2023

The animal rescues are asking for support and donations from individuals. Anyone who is interested in donating can do the following:

Lauren's City Cats in the Flats:

Just Cats Rescue:

Forever Friends Foundation:

The Cleveland Animal Protective League encourages individuals to report suspected animal cruelty, neglect and abandonment in Cuyahoga County to their humane investigations hotline at 216-377-1630.

In a separate instance on Friday, another 19 cats/kittens were dumped in Middleburg Heights according to the Middleburg Heights Animal Kennel.