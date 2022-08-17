Superstitions begone: Black Cat Appreciation Day is purr-fect day to adopt felines with bad luck reputations

National Black Cat Appreciation Day is Aug. 17. A common superstition blames black cats for causing bad luck.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Black cats are notorious for the superstition surrounding them: bad luck is in store if one crosses your path.

But the Best Friends Animals Society, a national animal welfare organization advocating for no-kill policies at animal shelters, said Aug. 17 -- National Black Cat Appreciation Day -- is the purr-fect day to befriend one of the infamous felines.

Best Friends said cats remain the most at-risk animals in shelters being killed at twice the rate of dogs. Black cats are at an even worse disadvantage due to the negative perception of them.

The shelter shared how some cultures celebrate, and even worship, black cats.

"For some, a visit from a black cat can mean good luck, and for others it means prosperity or romance. In some parts of the world. black cats are even worshipped," the organization said in a press release on Tuesday.

Best Friends said adopting a cat actually saves two lives: the cat who finds a new owner, and a cat who needs to be taken into a shelter and can be put in the previously occupied space.

Other ways the organization said people can save cats' lives include "spaying or neutering their pets, fostering, volunteering, donating and supporting and advocating for community cats through trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) and shelter-run TNVR programming."

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.