COLUMBUS, Ohio — During the course of Friday's COVID-19 briefing at the Ohio Statehouse, Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton were all asked how they are managing the stress of the pandemic when the cameras are off.

All three had emotional responses to the question.

Husted talked about how blessed he is to have a great family, yet he is constantly thinking about the people who have it worse out there.

Acton mentioned first the people who work behind the scenes with her, then gave a loving message to her husband Eric. "It is an honor to do this. It is a long haul. We work -- you don't see behind the scenes, every decision is so hard. They're working tirelessly. Our whole teams that you don't see are," Acton said. "Likewise, if I could just say to my husband at home, Eric, I love you. You've just been so good. To have the support you have makes all the difference my husband's just amazing. Thank you."

Gov. DeWine and his wife Fran mentioned that they now have a new dog that they are planning on calling Dolly. "A week ago, one of our friends brought us a new puppy," Fran DeWine said on Friday. "And that's helped a lot. It's been good for Mike."

The puppy is an 18-month-old Springer Spaniel. The DeWine family's previous dog, Teddy, died last Christmas.

"She's bonded to me, so I've bonded to her, I guess," Mike DeWine said with a smile at the briefing.

One look at the governor and Dolly on Twitter and it's easy to see that the connection is real. It looks like the start of a beautiful friendship.

