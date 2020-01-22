TOLEDO, Ohio — The previous owner of Bogey, a dog that was surrendered "almost dead" to the Lucas County Pit Crew, was indicted Tuesday on a felony charge for animal cruelty.

According to Jean Keating from the Lucas County Pit Crew, rarely do pet owners have to respond to animal cruelty charges in a court of law. She said this indictment is probably one in a thousand.

Ever since his arrival at the pit crew, Bogey has been recovering well — even undertaking surgery — and inspiring many people across northwest Ohio and beyond.

When he first arrived at the shelter, Bogey was severely dehydrated, emaciated and suffering from several infections. Now, his unexpected survival has people sending him "get well" cards.

For animal rights advocates, his case in the judicial system is beating the odds too.

"I've never seen it before, honestly. For the pit crew, we've taken in hundreds of animals with horrific injuries, others that have been intentionally starved and things like that, never seen it before," Keating said.

She said so many things have to go in their favor for an alleged animal abuser to even face charges.

"First off, you don't know the person who owned the dog, that's a big one. There's a lot of dogs that are just found dead on the side of the road," Keating said. "They come in as strays with horrific injuries and nobody really steps up and says, 'Yes, I know whose dog that was.'"

In Bogey's case, his previous owner, Ashley Roderick, who was accused of abusing him, is known. Additionally, his recovery has garnered a lot of attention. So much so that people even protested at her arraignment.

Ashley Roderick was in court on Thursday. She faces animal abuse charges after surrendering a dog that was emaciated and had severe infections to the Lucas County Pit Crew last month.

"Not everybody has to love animals and have animals in their homes and those types of things and that's fine, that doesn't mean you should stop caring," Keating said.

Bogey is still a puppy with a long way to go until he's cleared medically, but Keating said she considers his story, and the way he has captured so many people's attention, miracles.

Now, he can't go to the pet store without getting recognized.

"Right away, they were 'Oh, is that for Bogey? Oh well, I follow his story.'" People were talking about it," Keating said.

She said she hopes that, in the long run, Bogey fully recovers and is able to be a normal dog living with a forever family.

She said the circumstances involving Bogey's case, as well as laws that have been passed over recent years, have all contributed to making it more likely for animal cruelty charges to be pressed.

