Lucas County dog licensing deadline extended

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — You now have more time to get your dog licensed in Lucas County.

The auditor's office is extending the Jan. 31 deadline to July 1 because of the ongoing pandemic. There is no penalty through the extended deadline.

Dog license prices:

1 year: $25

3 year: $75 (available online, at the Lucas County Auditor's Office or Lucas County Canine Care and Control)

Permanent: $250 (available online, at the Lucas County Auditor's Office or Lucas County Canine Care and Control)

Vicious dog licenses: $50 (available only at the Lucas County Auditor's office, renewals can be mailed)

Lucas County Canine Care and Control says those fees are crucial in keeping its operation up and running.

It's the law to license your pups. It's also your dog's trip home if they are lost.

"It also helps get your dog back home to you. If our deputies pick up a dog that has a license, it's a ride home. They skip the shelter. And if they do end up here with a license, we can get in touch with your right away and make sure you get your friend back," said Cassie Bloomfield with Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

It's important to keep your dog's license information updated if you move or change your phone number and to make sure those tags are on them at all times.