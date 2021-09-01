Long-term shelter dog on the road to finding forever home

One of the Toledo Humane Society's longest resident dogs is on the road to finding his forever home after a social media post went viral.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three-year-old Ronan has been at the Toledo Humane Society since July.

For months, potential families walking right past Kennel 7, where Ronan called home.

The humane society took to social media, asking for someone to help him find his forever home. Thousands of people began commenting and sharing.

Morgan Korecki with the Toledo Humane Society says that post has them digging through tons of applications, looking for the perfect family for Ronan.

But it has to be the right fit.

"We want to make sure he goes to the perfect home and he has some issues. He isn't the biggest fan of some men and children as well. So we want to make sure that we're going through all of these applications to find the family that is the perfect fit for him," said Korecki.

In case you didn't have the chance to apply for Ronan... don't worry!

There are still plenty of other pets up for adoption.

Korecki says THS has three other long-stay dogs right now as well as several other cats and dogs.

"We're actually not completely empty but we're a lot emptier than we normally are this time of year, which I guess isn't a problem to have," said Korecki.