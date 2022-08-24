Krispy Kreme going to the dogs with National Dog Day special

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above report is courtesy of WTOL 11 sister station WUSA.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating National Dog Day the best way they know how — Doggie Doughnuts.
On Aug. 26, Krispy Kreme will offer baked treats for dogs at participating stores for a limited time, while supplies last.
The doggie doughnuts will be available at the drive-thru and in stores, but only service animals are allowed inside.
Krispy Kreme's Toledo store, located at 3145 Secor Rd., is one of the participating locations.
The treats, which share a likeness with some of the doughnut chain's most popular human-friendly offerings, are designed for dogs of all breeds and sizes.
Australian-based Huds and Toke created the special doggie doughnuts with human-grade ingredients, which include peanut butter, whole wheat flour, sugar and dried ground carob. Additional ingredients can be found here.