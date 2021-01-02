Ohio dog with special needs wins over America after heartbreaking adoption story

Peaches Bully Rescue says they've now received hundreds of adoption requests for Jack.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Meet Jack. This 9-month-old dog with special needs is warming hearts around the country after his heart-wrenching adoption story was posted on Facebook.

“Jack was very sad when his meet and greet person was a no show, no call,” Peaches Bully Rescue posted on their Facebook page back on Jan. 22. “He had a bath, got his fancy harness on, had a fresh diaper, and a dedicated foster team that drove 40 mins each way just to end in huge disappointment.”

The post now has more than 25,000 shares as of 11 a.m. Feb. 1.

“Your family will come sweet boy and when they do, they will be perfect,” the post continued. “Respect that we are all volunteers and just trying to give this guy his best chance. Not showing up or calling is bad form.”

Peaches Bully Rescue tells 3News they have now received close to 300 adoption requests for Jack and will be meeting with potential families soon. Interested? Adoption applications for any of Peaches Bully Rescue’s animals can be submitted HERE.

Here’s how he’s described on the Peaches Bully Rescue adoption page: Jack is a 9 month old 30lb American Bully who came to us in need of emergency vet care for his urethra. Luckily, he did well recovering from multiple surgeries and has mastered a diaper system. His beautiful coloring and love for following humans around makes him the cutest ever! Jack has spina bifida and thus is completely incontinent. He requires diapers full time due to his constant dripping of urine and no control of his bowels. His assessment from the vet indicates that this is a permanent condition.

Peaches Bully Rescue says his optimal home would be where he is the only dog since he gets overstimulated.

“His club feet do allow him to be mobile and do a few steps but not able to go for long walks. His favorite activity is wiggling on the couch with his toys and humans.”

Since his story first surfaced, Jack has now been featured by People magazine and NBC’s TODAY, among other national news outlets.