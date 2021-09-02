It's bitterly cold in the Toledo area. Protect pets from frostbite.

If you see a pet in the cold for too long, contact Toledo Humane Society's cruelty investigator at cschroyer@toledohumane.org or 419-891-1561.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the colder weather approaching and snow piling up we can’t forget about pets from staying outside for too long.

Just like us, dogs and cats can get frostbite as well.

Pets should be kept inside during cold weather. It's a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to the cold because of their fur, but that's untrue.

The CEO of the Toledo Humane Society says pet owners should spend less time outside when taking their animals out for potty breaks and take shorter walks when there's snow in the ground.

Keep in mind that Toledo police will get involved and investigate if pet owners aren't taking proper care of their animals when temperatures drop this low.

If you see a pet in the cold for too long, contact Toledo Humane Society's Cruelty Investigator Courtney Schroyer at cschroyer@toledohumane.org or 419-891-1561.

