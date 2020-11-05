WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) has released its annual report which highlights 100 problem puppy mills in the country.

Ohio ranked second in the nation with the most problem puppy mills by state with nine, according to HSUS. Missouri led all states with 30.

The nine problem mills and their violations are listed in the HSUS's 2020 "Horrible Hundred" report. The annual report is assembled by researchers that comb through federal and state inspection records for citations and instances of animal suffering, revealing dogs and puppies in puppy mills nationwide.

The Ohio puppy mills that made the report were documented by state and/or federal inspectors for a variety of problems. Some are repeat violators.

Those violations may include keeping dogs in enclosures with excessive feces; stacked kennels that are against state law, sick dogs who had not received veterinary care; puppies who died without a veterinarian being consulted or notified, and other violations.

Animal advocates strongly suggest that as families consider welcoming a new puppy into their home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's very important to vet where the puppy comes from and from what type of facility.

To read the 'Horrible Hundred' report, including the nine problem mills in Ohio, click on the link here: https://www.humanesociety.org/sites/default/files/docs/2020-Horrible-Hundred.

