Henry County Humane Society facilities damaged, holding fundraiser for renovations Friday

The animal shelter's facility has weathered many storms over many years, but a roof leak caused destruction. "Deck the Paws" event is going big to meet a dire need.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Humane Society is no stranger to weathering storms when it comes to its facilities and funding for its non-profit animal shelter operations. But this time, a literal storm has created a desperate need.

The building that houses the no-kill animal shelter has faced years of wear and tear, which the group says resulted in a severely leaking roof that destroyed parts of the facility necessary to support the animals. Food and other essential supplies were lost due to the damage.

Because of the urgent need for renovations, the humane society is holding its first-ever "Deck the Paws" holiday fundraiser to meet donation goals and have some fun with the community it serves.

The family-friendly event will feature live music, a bake sale, photos with Santa and special guest the Grinch, a 50/50 raffle and a full menu from the Wanna Make 'er Loaded food truck. The food truck will donate a percentage of the day's sales to the shelter.

Pet photos with Santa will be available by digital download for $15. Proceeds from photos and bake sale will also be donated to the Henry County Humane Society.

"Deck the Paws" will be held at the Henry County Humane Society located at 1136 Independence Dr., in Napoleon from noon - 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

For more information, contact the humane society at 419-592-3777 or visit the Henry County Ohio Humane Society page on Facebook or at the link below.

Come join us for our 1st Annual Deck the Paws holiday fundraiser! Bring in your pup or kitty and get their picture... Posted by Henry County Ohio Humane Society on Thursday, December 8, 2022

