SYLVANIA, Ohio — It doesn't matter what your role in the Buck household is, your back is always covered when you are a part of the family.

"Big brother stepped in front of little brother. Different species and all, but little brother doesn't know that he's a pig so," Sylvania Township resident Mike Buck said.

On Sunday, Buck let the animals out while he was making breakfast. Shortly after, he heard howling and barking.

He said he ran to the door and saw their dog, Goose, in a fight with at least three wild coyotes.

"By the time I grabbed my rifle, he had already had a coyote on his back took a big old chunk out of him right here and I couldn't get a shot. They were gone, he scared him off," Buck said.

Buck said he believes the coyotes were after their pig but they had never had issues letting the animals roam on their own nor had they seen coyotes during the day near their house in years.

Currently, Goose is fine and has a least a dozen stitches. The pig doesn't have a scratch.

Since Buck's Facebook post, hundreds of Toledo-area residents have replied back saying, "Coyotes have been more prevalent in the area." Meanwhile, Buck said will be keeping a closer eye.

"Just watch your animals, its nothing to be too crazy scared about just be more vigilant and when you live in the middle of the woods things like that are going to happen," he said.

Sylvania Township Police said coyotes can be found anywhere and they are vicious animals.

They recommended animal owners check their surroundings before letting their furry friend out and always try to keep an eye on them when they are outside as well as being extra careful while it's dark.