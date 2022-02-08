Donate to a great cause and find your new best friend

Lucas County Canine Care and Control has a special offer through Valentine's day for half-off your adoption fee.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Now through Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) is your chance to find your best friend and give back to a nonprofit organization.

If you come in with a non-perishable food or hygiene item this week you will receive half off on your adoption fee for a furry friend at Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

The non-perishable foods and hygiene products will be donated to the Equality Toledo food pantry.