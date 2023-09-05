'I'm the hero of my own story': Cleveland kidnapping survivor Lily Rose Lee sees animal rescue she started grow and thrive

Michelle Knight (now known as Lily Rose Lee) told herself she'd start an animal rescue if she survived years of captivity and torture. Her dreams are coming true.

NORTHFIELD, Ohio — May of 2023 marked 10 years of freedom for Michelle Knight, Gina DeJesus, and Amanda Berry. The women continue putting distance between them and their years of captivity inside a Cleveland home.

Knight — who now goes by Lily Rose Lee — started Unleashed Animal Rescue, a non-profit helping surrendered pets find forever homes. We spoke to her about her plans for expansion back in April as she approached the 10th anniversary of her freedom, and just a few weeks later, construction was underway, helping to meet the needs of more animals.

Lily Rose invited us back out to share in the progress. Her voice, once silenced by evil, is now strong, determined and inspiring. These are her words about how Unleashed Animal Rescue came to be and all she believes it can be.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I had a real deep connection with animals, because I went through a traumatic experience with my family and animals seemed to help me get through some of my stresses and my anger towards my family.

"It's an extraordinary special reason why I wanted to do [start Unleashed Animal Rescue]. For one, I watched countless animals throughout my years of being held captive being killed in front of me.

"I wanted to be a lot of things — I wanted to be a dancer, I wanted to be a singer, I wanted to be a veterinarian, I wanted to be a cook. But [with] a lot of those things ... I liked it, but I didn't love it. I love taking care of animals."

We asked Lily Rose about the satisfaction that comes from finding animals their forever homes. She recalled, in particular, a senior dog whose owner had died.

"He was a veteran. He passed away and left me 11-year-old dog that had a bunch of problems, but I was able to find him a good home. [His new owner] loves him to death."

Lee is also excited about the work going on. On most days, there is a constant buzz of activity.

"The pad is going to have a bird sanctuary on it. It's going to have my tortoises intertwined in there, as well. We are also going to have some other things being built, as well.

"We're going to be getting some miniature goats, little dwarf miniature goats, and it's going be for when kids come and they interact and stuff like that."

Lily Rose also sees an opportunity for family photos around holidays, particularly with the rescue's pony and bunnies. She posts frequently to the rescue's Facebook page, and the support has been uplifting.

"I love the process. I loved everything that people have said on Facebook and how they're supporting everything that I'm doing."

As we check out the chicken coop and talk about all the possibilities, Lee can't help but stopping to enjoy the moment. It's her creation and her dream fulfilled.

"I love interacting with nature. I love being out here. Just, like, if I had anything to do, I would have a big domed camper sitting right in the middle of the yard. Nothing else around me but animals.

"And now I know that I am the hero of my own story."

Unleashed Animal Rescue is holding its first "meet and greet" this Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Safelite AutoGlass in Akron. You can meet some of the animals that are up for adoption. The address is 2567 S Arlington Road, Akron, OH 44319.

Unleashed will be joined by Alleycats & Aristocats, who will have adoptable cats with them. You can also enjoy some food and refreshments while taking in the event.