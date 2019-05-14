CLEVELAND — The Golden Retrievers In Need (G.R.I.N.) Rescue Service, Inc. is looking for foster homes for their dogs.

The organization posted on its Facebook page a call for help as the number of dogs in need of their care continues to grow, and if help does not arrive in the form of foster homes, they will have to start turning away these rescue animals.

“G.R.I.N. has seen an explosion in the number of dogs that need our help,” the organization wrote on social media over the weekend. “We cannot continue to take dogs into our care if we do not have foster homes.

“Many of the dogs coming into our care this year are puppy mill survivors, 58 since the beginning of the year. These dogs need quiet homes with fosters who are willing to be patient with them as they learn how to be a treasured member of the family.”

G.R.I.N. is “expecting six more dogs this week,” and is asking for foster home help so they do not have to “start turning dogs away.”

Click here for more information on becoming a foster home to these animals.

Dog lovers looking to foster G.R.I.N.’s animals must live in the rescue’s coverage area, including northeast and central Ohio, as well as western Pennsylvania, western New York and other regions without Golden Retriever rescues, and go through the foster/adoption process.

They will be tasked with “providing a loving temporary home, demonstrate what a loving relationship is like, building confidence and improving basic obedience” in the dogs. Additionally, foster families will “provide food, shelter, exercise and basic care” needs, schedule and attend veterinary appointments, evaluate the dog’s habits and meet with potential adopters.

Since their founding, G.R.I.N. has placed more than 3,600 Golden Retrievers in their forever homes.