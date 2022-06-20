Chewy surprises customer with heartfelt gift after her dog passed away

After the customer attempted to return a bag of dog food, citing the death of her pet, Chewy responded in the kindest way.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 31.

Chewy, an online retailer known for their pet-related subscription boxes, recently went viral after a customer posted about her experience.

Anna Brose posted on Twitter about her attempt to return a bag of dog food to the retail giant after her dog, Gus, passed away.

Brose tweeted on Wednesday "I contacted @Chewy last week to see if I could return an unopened bag of my dog's food after he died. They 1) gave me a full refund, 2) told me to donate the food to the shelter, and 3) had flowers delivered today with the gift note signed by the person I talked to??"

I contacted @Chewy last week to see if I could return an unopened bag of my dog’s food after he died. They 1) gave me a full refund, 2) told me to donate the food to the shelter, and 3) had flowers delivered today with the gift note signed by the person I talked to?? 😭🥹 — Anna Brose, MSc (@alcesanna) June 15, 2022

The tweet has since gone viral on Twitter, amassing over 700,000 likes.

Brose posed an update, "Thank you all for the kind messages and shared stories in the comments." She accompanied the tweet with a picture of her recently departed dog, saying, "Gus would have been blown away!"

Thank you all for the kind messages and shared stories in the comments 💙 Gus would have been blown away! pic.twitter.com/DiopASuHIi — Anna Brose, MSc (@alcesanna) June 16, 2022

This isn't an isolated incident on Chewy's part either.

Other users on Twitter shared similar experiences with Chewy after their pet had passed away. Some users displayed the hand-made artwork Chewy had gifted them of their pet.

User @bruins77girl posted the artwork Chewy had sent her of their deceased cat under Brose's tweet.

They wrote, "My hubby used to work for @Chewy and he always raved about their customer service. They sent us a small painting of my Simba when he passed. I'm sorry for your loss."

My hubby used to work for @Chewy and he always raved about their customer service. They sent us a small painting of my Simba when he passed. I’m sorry for your loss 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/5EanjKXljx — CFOLS (@bruins77girl) June 16, 2022

An animal shelter worker also took notice of the tweet, replying, "I work at an animal shelter. This is legit. We often have people reaching out to donate because Chewy told them to reach out to a local shelter. I can't express what this means to shelter's like mine. Truly a gift."

I work at an animal shelter. This is legit. We often have people reaching out to donate because Chewy told them to reach out to a local shelter. I can’t express what this means to shelter’s like mine. Truly a gift. — jgrace (@jgmonte922) June 16, 2022

Chewy also put out a statement under the viral tweet. The company said, "It's the least we could do, Anna. We hope these flowers will help to keep your spirits up."

It's the least we could do, Anna. We hope these flowers will help to keep your spirits up. 🌹💙 — Chewy (@Chewy) June 15, 2022