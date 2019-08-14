Who knew a forever home could be found under a condiments stand at Progressive Field? Apparently, Relish the cat knew.

Relish the calico cat was popping out from under the stand, playing with people's feet, during the Indians game against the Texas Rangers. A board member of the Friendship APL noticed her, and called the APL's director.

Greg Wiley had to dive through people at the Brew Kettle stand in the stadium to catch the spry little kitten.

Relish is about 3 months old. Her little adventure has actually landed her in a new home. Once word got out, a merchandising member of the Indians team staff decided Relish had to join the family.

The adoption took place at Progressive Field's team shop on Wednesday afternoon.