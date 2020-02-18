SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A woman living in the 1700 block of South Belvoir Blvd. reported Monday that her outside cat was seriously injured.

The woman took her cat to the vet where he later died in surgery.

The veterinarian removed a pellet from the cat's thigh and found wounds on the side of his head and ears that appear to be "knife wounds", the South Euclid Police department confirms.

The South Euclid Police Department is seeking information on the assault of a cat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the South Euclid PD tip-line at 216-691-4285.