Canine parvovirus: Could the disease killing dogs in northern Michigan come to Ohio?

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — The "severe and highly contagious" canine parvovirus is the disease killing dozens of dogs in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula region, according to testing done by Michigan State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The affected dogs' medical history showed they were not fully vaccinated, a press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

Could the virus make its way to northwest Ohio? Dr. Shelby Motoligin, an associate veterinarian at Temperance Animal Hospital in Michigan said yes.

The virus cannot be transferred from animals to humans and is not contagious to other species of pets, like cats. But, she said viral outbreaks among dogs can spread in similar ways to how viral outbreaks spread among humans.

"When we had an outbreak with K9 influenza, there were kind of the big areas where we were seeing the outbreak, and then certainly it can spread similar to viral infections between (humans)," she said.

Motoligin suggested mutliple precautions dogs owners can take to keep their furry friends healthy:

Make sure your dogs are up to date on vaccines

Clean up after your pet while in public spaces

Leave your dog(s) at home if you're traveling

Avoid crowds of dogs, like dog parks

Symptoms of canine parvovirus include bloody diarrhea, vomiting and loss of appetite.

If your dog is experiencing these symptoms, call your vet and schedule an appointment as soon as possible. In an effort to reduce the spread of it, animal hospitals like Temperance Animal Hospital have created an isolation unit.