Dog parents, get your hashtag game ready for the 'Pupweiser' contest!

A campaign is underway to select one dog to be the star of Budweiser’s 2021 holiday cans. It's a fun way to show off your photogenic pup and all for a good cause.

ST. LOUIS — Dog parents, you may be a little biased about how cute your fur-baby is, but now that opinion could get your pup a national holiday campaign.

Budweiser launched Pupweiser, a campaign to select one dog to be the star of Budweiser’s 2021 holiday cans available in stores nationwide later this year.

Although only one pup will get the ultimate honor, Budweiser wants all dogs to know how much joy they bring humans. To thank Pupweiser candidates who enter, Bud is donating $25,000 to Pets & People Foundation, a nonprofit that offers pet-assisted therapy visits to people who could use some healing joy in their days.

How do you enter your beloved pup into this contest?

From May 3 - 8, pup parents can enter their dog by commenting on Budweiser’s Facebook post of the announcement with a picture of their dog and #PupweiserContest, posting a photo of their pup on Instagram with #PupweiserContest or by Tweeting #PupweiserContest with their dog’s photo.

And to extra bacon points (or to “up your entry”) consumers should tell Budweiser why their doggo deserves the spot.

🐶🍺Your dog’s pawfect face could be on millions of Bud cans sold across the country this fall! 🍺🐶



Post your favorite dog pic and tag us using #PupweiserContest to enter.



While only one pup will get the crown, in honor of all dogs who enter, we're donating to @foundation_pets pic.twitter.com/woaa94nVai — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) May 3, 2021

Bud’s expert panel of dog lovers will then sift through entrants to identify the final four. Then, a public voting period will take place on Budweiser’s social media channels between May 10 - 12, where consumers can vote for the dog to be featured on the cans. The winner will be announced on May 14.

While you wait for the winner to be announced, check out what it would look like to see your pup on a Budweiser can!