4 foods you shouldn't give your pets this Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND — As families gather around the table for Thanksgiving dinner, make sure you watch out for those extra scraps your pet wants to eat.

The leader in medical insurance for pets, Trupanion, wants pet owners to be aware of the costs and consequences that could come from letting their pets eat Thanksgiving leftovers.

One of the most dangerous foods a pet can eat is dark turkey meat. According to Trupanion, just five ounces of dark meat is the same number of calories as an entire eight-inch pumpkin pie for humans.

The following is a list of foods that you should avoid giving your four-legged friends this holiday season:

Turkey (certain parts): The skin, fat, and dark meat on a turkey should be kept away from your pets. If your pet gets a hold of any cooked bones, this could damage your pet's digestive system and cause choking or ingestion problems. Regular white meat is fine, but should be monitored.

Trupanion also noted that the following ingredients are potentially toxic for pets: