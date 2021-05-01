16 Ohio puppy mills listed on Humane Society's 'Horrible Hundred' list

Ohio ranks second in the nation for number of problem puppy mills, trailing only Missouri's 21.

The Humane Society of the United States has released its "Horrible Hundred" list when it comes to "problem puppy mills" in 2021.

"This year’s report uncovers dogs languishing across the country in puppy mills, many of which are licensed and still in business despite years of animal care violations, including citations for injured and emaciated dogs, dogs and puppies exposed to extreme weather, and dogs found living in filthy conditions," the Humane Society wrote in a statement.

The Humane Society noted Ohio puppy mills cited were documented by state and/or USDA inspectors for various problems including keeping dogs in filthy conditions, injured dogs who hadn't received medical care and puppies freezing in cold temperatures. Several of the mills cited in Ohio are 'repeat offenders.'

In its report, the Humane Society said the "USDA is not doing its job" to ensure healthy conditions among breeders, highlighting those who sell to pet stores and internet sites.

The Humane Society said that dogs who are born in puppy mills like those cited in this report can suffer their entire lives. Cramped, dirty conditions and dogs being sick or injured in facilities like those cited can take a "mental and physical toll" on the dogs for years to come, the Humane Society added.