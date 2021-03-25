New ice cream inspired by Dolly Parton & benefiting Imagination Library coming in April

Strawberry Pretzel Pie will be available to ship in very limited quantities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ok, now this sounds good!

Jeni's Ice Cream has teamed up with Dolly Parton for a brand new but limited edition ice cream flavor. If that's not sweet enough, the proceeds from the ice cream will go to Dolly's Imagination Library!

"Dolly Parton is the person we all want to be when we grow up: An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths," said the brand on its website.

So what makes up this flavorful tribute to Dolly? The ice cream will include layers of salty pretzel streusel, cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce.

The new flavor will be available to order online at noon on April 8. There will be a limit of two pints per purchase.

Jeni's, an artisan brand based in Ohio,only made about 10,000 pints, and they expect them to sell very fast.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has give more than 150 million books to children all over the world--- for free!