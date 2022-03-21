Cleveland Rape Crisis Center receives nearly 1,700 donations since Deshaun Watson's trade to Browns

“We were able to see that the community was sending a clear message that they support survivors, and they don’t stand with sexual violence."

CLEVELAND — In the midst of the controversary surrounding the Cleveland Browns' trade announcement for quaraterback Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center announced it has received nearly 1,700 donations since the news was released.

“We were able to see that the community was sending a clear message that they support survivors, and they don’t stand with sexual violence,” said Donisha Green with the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.

Green says the discussions over sexual misconduct can be triggering, both at the local and national level.

“When someone is triggered by a story we absolutely encourage them to reach out to us,” said Green. “We’re available 24/7/365 days of the year. You can text us, chat with us ad request an appointment with a therapist.”

Green said the donations will be used to support the center’s services and resources within the community.

“Those resources are able to support our advocacy, our counseling, therapy and our programming across the community.”

Green says she’s inspired by the community’s response – and hopes it leads to valuable conversations.

“We are encouraged that it has elevated the conversations in a meaningful way.”

More information regarding resources and support can be found here.