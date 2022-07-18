Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo presents open house later this month

The event will include the dedication of their new library, storytime and a play setup.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier story about the Mothers' Center that aired on February 14, 2022.

The Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo will present an open house on Saturday, July 30.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Copland Park in Toledo, will celebrate the dedication and instillation of the organizations new "Little Free Library."

A Little Free Library is a non-profit organization that partners with organizations to set up small book-sharing stands in communities. Similar to full-scale libraries, borrowing a book is completely free-- they only ask that you bring it back.

The Mothers' Center's event will also feature a storytime for parents and children, and will include a soft play setup by new local business "Waddle N Move."

Founded in 1984, the Mothers' Center is a non-profit organization that advocates for Toledo-area mothers and their children. Per their website, the center is also inclusive of fathers, guardians and caretakers.

In a press release, the center lists their mission as being "to connect and inspire mothers and parents in our community and create friendships."

While the event is free and open for all mothers and caregivers, the organization offers membership options for $30 per year with scholarship options available to offset the cost for those experiencing financial hardship.

A membership features opportunities such as weekly meetings with themed topics relating to parenting, leadership and volunteer opportunities, social events, meetings for working mothers and moms' night out.